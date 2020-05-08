EXCLUSIVE: Specially designed home for woman in need destroyed during Tropical Storm Isaias

Justine is confined to a wheelchair. The home was fully handicap accessible with an elevator, pool for her therapy and a master bathroom built with her in mind.

BRANFORD, Conn — A family in Branford is without their dream home.

Their home on Pine Orchard road was built specifically for Justine Guckin who is confined to a wheelchair.

The entire home was wheelchair accessible. It's now destroyed. A tree that crushed the second floor and master bedroom the reason why.

"That’s the center of my bedroom," said Guckin. "My dream home bedroom."

Guckin won’t even look at remains of her bedroom. The room she says she’d have been in if her nephew wasn’t visiting.

"It was just a horrendous sound," said Guckin. "It was nothing I'd ever heard before."

The home Justine and Barron moved into 14-years-ago was built for her. Justine is confined to a wheelchair. The home was fully handicap accessible with an elevator, pool for her therapy and a master bathroom built with her in mind.

It could take over three months to repair the home, if at all. They say they lost some special belongings but the things damaged can be replaced.

"I’m just very grateful nobody was hurt. It’s just stuff. We have each other," said Guckin.

The winds brought more damage just one street over on Woodvale Road. More trees on homes, the road and power lines.

More trees and branches came down in East Haven by Cosey Beach park.

An entire tree was uprooted while downed power lines closed parts of Cosey Beach Avenue.

Some neighbors believe the winds were worse than Hurricane Sandy of 2012.

"We didn’t see damage like this. We didn’t," said Jay Bodner.

Those who live on the beach front street experienced the strong winds and waves that Tropical Storm Isaias brought off the sound.

There was 10 to 15 foot waves on top of the second floor of our house and the neighbors house," said Scott Drozd. "The house was shacking. Water got inside the house. Not too bad."

The worst of the storm moved through quickly leaving blue skies and a reminder of just how strong mother nature can be.