State to receive nearly $160 million for energy bill assistance

According to the Connecticut Congressional delegation, around one third of homes in Connecticut struggled to pay their bills in 2021.

CONNECTICUT, USA — In an effort to help residents heat their homes this winter, the Connecticut Congressional delegation announced Tuesday that the state has received nearly $160 million in aid.

The delegation announced that Connecticut received the money for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) to help families pay their energy bills this winter.

In addition to the appropriation of $65.8 million, the state had also received $94.1 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan. According to the delegation, around one-third of homes in Connecticut struggled to pay their bills in 2021.

“LIHEAP funds are a lifeline for so many families during these cold winter months. No one should be forced to choose between paying their energy bill and putting food on the table. Thanks to federal dollars we helped secure in the American Rescue Plan, more Connecticut families than ever will have the support they need to stay safe and warm this winter,” said members of the delegation.

Last week, Sens. Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal, and Rep. Jahana Hayes joined a letter to Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Chairman Richard Glick urging the agency to use its authority to protect consumers from high energy costs.

In October, Murphy and Blumenthal also urged the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to release funds for LIHEAP as swiftly and at the highest level possible.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.