Home heating oil prices up more than $2 setting record high

HARTFORD, Conn. — Home heating oil prices have skyrocketed over the past few months, reaching almost $6 per gallon. Federal energy leaders say much of that price spike can be attributed to the war in Ukraine.

The price of home heating oil in Connecticut is the highest it’s ever been, in just the past year it’s gone up more than $2 per gallon.

West Hartford homeowner, Sharona Resnick-Kravitz has been paying for oil to heat her home for more than 35 years. She tells us since she lives in New England, she just expects to see harsh winters every year.

Sharona is a widow living on a fixed income. She said before her husband passed away, they shared the bills. Now, she is having to make sacrifices.

“Food. I go to the store and I’m very frugal about what I buy,” Resnick-Kravitz said.

She tells us at almost $6 a gallon, buying oil has become a huge burden.

“I work part time and I’m thinking of going back to my other part-time," Resnick-Kravitz said. “So I’ll have two part-time jobs in order to survive.”

Sharona said she is keeping the heat on low and adding blankets to her bed.

Clear River Oil President Dan Rolfe said that kind of conservation is key to saving money.

“You’ve got to get a tune up and make sure you have weather audits on your home, just be smart about not leaving windows or doors open, not leaving garage doors open, move into a mode of conservation,” Rolfe said.

Rolfe tells Fox 61 the average home uses 800 gallons of oil per year, that’s almost $5,000 in oil at the current rate; a price tag too hot for many homeowners who just want to keep warm.

“We’re going to have to put on our conservation hats this year,” Rolfe said. “We’ve been through this before we’ve just got to work on conservation efforts.”

If you are struggling with any kind of energy bill, there are resources available to help those who are qualified.

For more information on how to apply for the program that benefits you, click hud.gov or CT.gov

