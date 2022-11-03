Homeless in New Haven can shower at one-stop mobile pop ups

A one-stop pop up mobile initiative to provide the homeless with showers

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A one-stop popup mobile initiative was introduced on Friday in New Haven. Starting next week, the homeless in New Haven can begin their day with a warm shower in a mobile unit up to three times a week, officials said.

The mobile unit was made for the city by a company called Power in a Shower. The owner said he was purposely homeless for a period of time in order to see what services they need.

"We were able to get food, we were able to get clothes we were able to use the bathrooms in the fast-food restaurants. But the one thing that we couldn't get was a shower," said Power in a Shower owner Walter Harris.

The Power in the Shower mobile unit will be set up at the New Haven Green. On Tuesday afternoons, it will be available at the soccer fields on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard, and on Friday's at a church in the Fairhaven section of the city.

"f you're clean, you feel a sense of pride, you were able to interact with others but you've got a sense of dignity," said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

