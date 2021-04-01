Homeless man critical after being struck by car in Stamford

Man was crossing West Main St. when he was hit

STAMFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating after a homeless man was struck and critically injured when he was crossing the road Sunday night.

Police said they were called to 285 West Main St. at 285 West Main St 5:34 p.m.

When they arrived they found that David Bond, 67, was struck by a Subaru Imprezza while he was crossing the street in the area of West Main St and Spruce St.

The driver remained on the scene.

Police said Bond is currently believed to be homeless, was taken to Stamford Hospital with serious injuries; he is currently being listed in critical condition.

No charges have been filed, and the investigation is active and ongoing.