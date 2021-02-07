Homes evacuated in Enfield due to weather

ENFIELD, Conn. — Three homes in Enfield have been evacuated due to the weather Friday night.
Police say Cranbrook Boulevard, Freshwater Boulevard, John Street, Meadow Street, and Lynch Terrance are completely impassable. Three homes on Lynch Terrace were evacuated.
Several other roads are also dealing with issues in town due to the weather as well but are passable.
The roads are:
- Post Office & Post Road
- Post Road (south)
- Glenwood Street
- Southwood Street
- Ernest Street & Pierce Street
- Raffia Road & various locations
- Sun Street
- Brett Lane
- Park Street
