Homes evacuated in Enfield due to weather

Three homes in Lynch Terrace were evacuated and several roads are impassable, say police.

ENFIELD, Conn. — Three homes in Enfield have been evacuated due to the weather Friday night.

Police say Cranbrook Boulevard, Freshwater Boulevard, John Street, Meadow Street, and Lynch Terrance are completely impassable. Three homes on Lynch Terrace were evacuated.

Several other roads are also dealing with issues in town due to the weather as well but are passable.

The roads are:

Post Office & Post Road

Post Road (south)

Glenwood Street

Southwood Street

Ernest Street & Pierce Street

Raffia Road & various locations

Sun Street

Brett Lane

Park Street

