New Haven police investigate fatal shooting on Truman Street

The woman, shot Monday, succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A woman who was shot on Truman Street in New Haven on Monday is dead, according to Mayor Justin Elicker.

Police responded to the area of Truman Street between King Place and Clover Play on Monday afternoon on a Shot Spotter alert.

When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old New Haven woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she was initially listed in critical condition.

She was later pronounced dead.

“I canvassed the area with police Tuesday evening, and this loss of life is heartbreaking. Our nation is experiencing a surge in gun violence, and New Haven is no different,” said Mayor Justin Elicker. "Each of the past two weeks I’ve joined officers on walking beats – which we’ve expanded as one part of our multi-pronged approach to addressing the rise in violence.

We’re taking an all hands on deck approach to curbing this disturbing trend – including: increased walking beats, re-starting the shooting task force, opening a re-entry welcome center, hiring more street outreach workers and violence interruption specialists, and restarting programs like Project Safe Neighborhood and Project Longevity that work with high risk individuals to keep them safe and out of trouble. And, we’re making progress. Last week our officers – through collaboration with the Shooting Taskforce – made multiple arrests related to illegal firearms and took 5 guns off the streets.”

At this time it's unknown if the victim was the intended target of the shooting.

The woman has not been identified at this time.

