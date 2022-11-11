The honor of ringing the bell in Bristol for Veterans Day

A 98-year-old Iwo Jima survivor was front and center at the ceremony.

BRISTOL, Conn. — A Veterans Day tradition continued at the American Legion Post 2 in Bristol where veterans from all branches of service were honored and remembered.

Front and center at the ceremony was Joe Caminiti, a 98-year-old great-grandfather who served in the Marine Corps and is an Iwo Jima survivor.

Caminiti, from Bristol, was asked to perform the honor of ringing the USS Kidd Ship Bell as a tribute to veterans past, present, and future.

“It’s an honor, it’s a big honor,” Caminiti said before he was called up for the ceremony.

Dave Carello, an Army veteran and retired Bristol police officer served as the master of ceremonies for the Veterans Day event.

“This is in my heart,” said Carello, who has a family history of military service. “Honor your veterans, we’re the ones that sacrificed to keep and maintain the freedoms that this country has.”

The past month in Bristol has been a tragic one – the town has endured the deaths of two of its beloved police officers; Veterans Day offered a chance to embrace more hometown heroes.

John Phelan, 42, a retired Sgt. First Class in the U.S. Army Special Forces said, “Today is a happy day, today is a humbling day.”

Phelan, who also is a four-time Bronze Star recipient (one for Valor) added, “Our community still loves us, and our country loves us, and this is a great day for all who served.”

