Honoring Hartford Nurses this National Nurses Week

Archbishop Leonard Blair of the Archdiocese in Hartford blessed the nurses at St. Francis Hospital.

Kristine Hall is a Nurse Manager at Saint Francis Hospital said “having his presence was just amazing.”



Nurses at St. Francis hospital stood outside the main entrance soaking in this special day.



Hall added, “we’re going to celebrate all month long and felt the kickoff should be spiritual week, bring us home. We survived the pandemic and took care of one another.”

"It’s a life of real devoted service for these nurses, and we all know how heroic these nurses are, and we’ve heard it all year, what a difference they’ve made and god bless them for that and happy to celebrate this month,” said

Archbishop Leonard Blair.

These nurses have not only shown their tireless efforts during COVID and the strength patients but for each other.



"At the end of the day, most of us struggle with the fact of self-care and reminding ourselves it’s ok to cry and it’s ok to be upset! This has been and continues to be a world we don’t recognize and we need to figure out how we can best balance care of self without seeming selfish at the end of the day, and I think nurses don’t always do that very well,” said Nurse Manager Crystal Miller

