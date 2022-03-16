Hoops and Hops; Two Roads Brewing introduces “TwoConn Easy Ale”

Win or lose UConn fans will have something to drink to

STRATFORD, Conn. — Two Roads Brewing Company has a variety of popular beers that come down their line every day, but their latest offering is getting the most attention, for good reason.

Coming to store shelves all across Connecticut the new label is named TwoConn Easy Ale. Late last year Two Roads and UConn Athletics forged a new partnership and now TwoConn is being canned and delivered around the state and into parts of Massachusetts.

"We’ve really been overjoyed by the reaction from consumers and from the folks at UConn as well,” said Collin Kennedy, the director of marketing at Two Roads.

Both the men and women's basketball teams are looking like strong contenders at this year’s NCAA tournament, and with more watch parties happening due to lower Covid numbers, Kennedy said for March Madness, “you will want to have this in your hand when you are cheering for the Huskies, you want to be raising a glass to a victory.”

Kennedy added that TwoConn Easy Ale is “golden ale inspired. Crisp and clean with a touch of sweetness and a kiss of hops for balance.”

Inside Two Roads impressive taproom and headquarters in Stratford, Kat Manning, the social media and content creator for the brand said of TwoConn beer, “anyone who is part of UConn or a UConn fan or just anyone living in Connecticut can take part in this awesome collaboration.” Kennedy added, “here’s to TwoConn and here’s to UConn.”

Two Roads Brewing Company in Stratford is holding a UConn Men's NCAA Tournament watch party inside the taproom at their brewery. It’s happening on Thursday, March 17th @ 6:30 p.m . To find out about this event and more about Two Roads Brewing Company click here.

