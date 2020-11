Fire took about an hour to control

A horse was killed and a building seriously damaged Sunday morning in a fire.

Norwich Battalion Chief Mark Benjamin said they were called to 81 Corning Road around 5:36 am. for a report of a heavy fire.

Benjamin said the fire started in a 45x 60 metal garage metal. Cars, heavy machinery and horses were inside the garage.

One horse died in the fire that took about an hour to get under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.