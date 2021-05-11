Horse rescued from swamp in Branford

Emergency crews were able to rescue "Little Bit"

BRANFORD, Conn. — A horse named Little Bit was helped out of a sticky spot Tuesday morning by crews in Branford.

Branford Police posted on their Facebook page they were called to free a horse that was stuck in a muddy marsh area of the Branford River.

Police said they were able to free Little Bit with the help of Branford Fire Department Personnel, Animal Control Officers, and several citizens.

"We are so thankful we were able to safely get the horse back to its home uninjured. We appreciate the teamwork of our great community," police said.

The Branford River snakes through the town, with multiple marshy areas on its banks.

