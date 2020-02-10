Horses let loose after large fire destroys historic barn in Ellington

All 39 horses were eventually found safe. Owners of the barn said it was a sad sight to see their barn become a total loss.

"Put a lot of work into it and now this happens," said Sharon Morin, owner of Hillside Stable.

The barn was built from timber in the early 1900s - it was a place Morin's family called home before the fire destroyed it.

Cell phone video captured by witnesses showed the heavy smoke and flames billowing into the air.

"I knew it was bad when I saw the smoke from miles away. We knew it was bad," added Morin.

When Morin's daughter first saw smoke, she immediately knew something was wrong and released the horses from their stalls. Most of the horses initially stayed together but a few eventually ran away and was later found.

"There’s horses all over the place," said Christine Church of Ellington.

First Selectman Lori Spielman believed the cause of the fire was from the new bales of hay.

"New hay that got hot. If it stays real tight together, it’ll start to smoke and steam," said Spielman.

Firefighters rushed to put out the fire but ran into challenges.

"We have extreme water difficulties up here in this end of town. We’re about two miles down the road and we’re shuttling water in with tankers from mutual aid departments," said Chief Jack Rich II of the Ellington Fire Department.

The fire was put under control around 11 a.m. after a team effort of 50 firefighters from neighboring departments. An excavator later arrived on the scene to remove the metal and bales of hay so the cleanup process can begin.