Hot weather brings in customers for Wethersfield businesses

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — The heat means a boost in business at some local spots. Long lines of people looking to beat the heat waited outside of Main Street Creamery & Cafe in Old Wethersfield Monday evening.

"There's days where it's just like never-ending and it's like all the way down, so we're pretty busy," said Katerina Pantaleo, an employee.

For them, a heatwave is a good thing. Their ice cream draws a crowd of people happy to support a local business.

"I thought of that, I said let's go somewhere local, you know cause there's always Dairy Queen or Friendly's but you know we like it here at the Creamery because the ice cream is good, but the atmosphere is really nice and it does, it supports a local business," said Kerri-Lynn O'Neill of Wethersfield.

Even with temperatures near 100 degrees, people still came out to get some ice cream.

"I wait all year for this hot weather! I don't know I listen to the radio; everyone complains about it, I love it!" said Lee Colgan of Wethersfield.

Just down the street, the folks at Village Pizza Restaurant also welcome the heat. The summer months, some of their most successful.

"We get a lot of business in the summer because of the nice weather, and we have the outside patio here. The people like to walk in Old Wethersfield and have a slice of pizza here, a drink," said Leo Murrja, an employee.

He said they are especially busy on days where it is so hot that even turning on the oven at home is too much.

"People are annoyed staying home, and especially when it's hot, no one likes to cook at home," said Murrja.

