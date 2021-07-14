Crews contain house fire in East Granby

Officials said the fire was contained to the bathroom of the home and the attic, but the house is currently inhabitable due to damage.

EAST GRANBY, Conn. — Two people are safe but a home inhabitable following a house fire in East Granby this morning.

Officials said they received a call before 5 a.m. reporting the fire.

When they arrived at the home on Randall Drive, crews found heavy smoke coming from the roof.

While the investigation into the cause is ongoing, officials said it's believed the fire was sparked through an electrical malfunction of something in the bathroom.

Mutual aid was called in from surrounding towns and the fire was designated a second alarm blaze.

No injuries were reported.

