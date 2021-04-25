House fire in Bridgeport leaves 3 people displaced

A house fire on Kelsey Street in Bridgeport has caused part of the roof to collapse.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A fire broke out at a home in Bridgeport around 11am Saturday. Fire crews arrived on the scene to the home on Kelsey Street and worked to get the fire under control.

Bridgeport Fire Department says they have the fire under control and that part of the roof has collapsed.

Fire under control, no recall yet - partial collapse of the roof. 3 adults will need relocation by Red Cross.

NO INJURIES. pic.twitter.com/sf2FWVVGAV — Bridgeport Fire Dept (@BridgeportFire) April 25, 2021

The Red Cross will work with the three residents of the home to help relocate them.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

This is a developing story.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.