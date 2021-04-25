x
House fire in Bridgeport leaves 3 people displaced

A house fire on Kelsey Street in Bridgeport has caused part of the roof to collapse.
Credit: Bridgeport Fire Department

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A fire broke out at a home in Bridgeport around 11am Saturday. Fire crews arrived on the scene to the home on Kelsey Street and worked to get the fire under control. 

Bridgeport Fire Department says they have the fire under control and that part of the roof has collapsed. 

The Red Cross will work with the three residents of the home to help relocate them.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

This is a developing story.

