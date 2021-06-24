Massive house fire in Manchester reportedly sparked by car crash

Fire officials say everyone got out of the house safely, but there appears to be a fatality related to the car crash.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Fire officials say a massive house fire at a multi-family home in Manchester appears to have been started by a car that crashed into the building.

Seven adults and seven children were in the home on Center Street when the fire erupted at about 2:45 a.m. All fourteen were able to get out of the home by the time fire officials arrived.

Fire officials say there was "a great deal of fire" when they arrived, forcing them to assume a defensive position, attacking the fire from the outside.

They also say there appears to be a fatality in the car that crashed into the home; a vehicle that had been consumed by fire was visible in front of the home.

It's not the first time the neighborhood had to process a fatal fire.

Terry Lee Jones, 12, died in a fire accidentally started by a family member at 197 Center St. in December 1995. At the time, he was a student at the American School for the Deaf in West Hartford. That home was rebuilt after the fire.

Dennis Smith, 48, was killed in a fire and explosion that leveled the businesses at 191 Center St. in November 1996. At the time he was trying to commit arson at the cake decorating business his daughter owned. The site of the building remains an empty lot.

