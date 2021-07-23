Torrington residents escape house fire after good Samaritan stopped to alert them of flames

Officials said several cats and a turtle were rescued from the first floor unharmed. No injuries were reported.

TORRINGTON, Conn. — Fire officials are investigating after flames engulfed a house on Wall Street Friday morning.

According to officials, the fire broke out shortly after 6 a.m. on the second-floor porch of a multifamily home.

Officials reported the porch fire was rapidly extending into the second and third floor living spaces.

As firefighters arrived, residents were still exiting the structure, Battalion Chief Sterling said.

FOX61's Keith McGilvery was on scene as crews battled fire and said a stranger saved people from the flames.

Ryan O’Conner said when he and his fiancée were getting ready for the day, they heard someone slamming on the door.

"A good Samaritan who had stopped on her way to work, thank her very much, screamed there’s a fire and you have to get out of your house," he told FOX61.

"I am just grateful that everybody got out of the building and we got our animals out and that’s all that really matters to me, because they are like my children," Hailey Davis added.

With mutual aid, the porch fire was quickly controlled and crews went in to knock down extended flames. Those fires were quickly contained within seven minutes.

According to officials, several cats and a turtle were rescued from the first floor unharmed.

No injuries were reported and the Torrington Fire Marshal’s Office is working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.