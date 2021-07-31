Fire breaks out at West Hartford home

The fire was reported just after 8 p.m. Saturday.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Fire broke out at a home in West Hartford Saturday night.

According to Fire Chief Greg Priest, the fire was reported at 8:06 pm at a Cape-style home on South Main Street, between West Point Terrace and Boswell Road. FOX61's Elisha Machado reports that neighbors called 9-1-1. Flames were seen coming from a second-floor bedroom window.

Chief Priest says that people were in the home but were able to get out safely, and the bulk of the fire was knocked down within 10 minutes of firefighters' arrival. The fire was brought under control at 8:49 p.m. No occupants or firefighters were injured.

The home is still inhabitable. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

