House of Bread hosts its 36th annual Hunger Banquet to thank local supporters

HARTFORD, Conn. — Many thank you's and cheers filled the room Wednesday as the House of Bread packed and passed out hundreds of lunches. It was all part of the organization's 36th annual Hunger Banquet.

Shifting to a drive-thru format again this year due to COVID-19, the Hunger Banquet was created as an organization fundraiser. It also gives thanks to its supporters who have donated and helped the organization grow since its inception in 1980.

"Our main mission is to feed people who are hungry, and we started as a very, very simple organization with a few volunteers and a few dollars in our pocket," House of Bread co-founder and co-director, Theresa Fonti said.

Fonti said over the years, they've noticed there was a greater need in the community.

"We were seeing people were also in need of recovery programs, housing, and education," she added.

With 41 years of service in the books, the House of Bread now offers food, housing, shelter, education and medical/psychological services with an emphasis on helping people and families in Hartford's northend.

"The northend is where there is a need," Fonti said. "Poverty is at a high rate here, so we will continue serving the people in the area as much as it's needed."

The House of Bread serves over 100 breakfasts and lunches daily (more than 2,500 meals a month) from its 5,000 square foot kitchen on Chestnut Street in Hartford, according to a recent news release.

The Kids' Cafe also provides a hot dinner each school day to 250 school children in the city through several different after-school programs.

Fonti said the northend is the House of Bread's home, and they will continue to meet neighbors' needs to better the community.

Mayor Luke Bornin said organizations like the House of Bread and community supporters truly help the capital city thrive.

"There is an incredible number of organizations that do great work in our city," Bronin said. "Over the last couple of years, those organizations and everyone who've supported them have stepped up in unprecedented ways. And as a community, we're grateful for that, and we should celebrate it."

