House of Heroes Connecticut thanks local veterans with home repairs

With the two projects, House of Heroes Connecticut will have served 175 veterans in 54 Connecticut communities and seven additional states since its 2012 founding.

PLAINVILLE, Conn. — Dozens of helping hands joined together Saturday to thank two local veterans in Plainville and Berlin by providing no-cost home repairs, all part of the mission by House of Heroes Connecticut.



One of the veterans was Richard Glidden, a 93-year-old widower who served from 1946-49, including post-World War II occupation duty as a military police officer in Japan.

The other veteran who was helped was Peter Johnson, a Vietnam War vet (1969-71) who lost 95 percent of his sight as a result of Agent Orange exposure during combat duty as a Radio Teletype Operator.



“I can’t believe it. I never ask for help and I didn’t know anything about this until everything was in the process. One of my good friends put us in for this and when I found out I said no, no, not me. I’m so honored,” said Johnson.



House of Heroes Connecticut provides no-cost home repairs to military and public safety veterans and/or their surviving spouses who are disabled, living on a fixed income or facing other physical/financial challenges.

In Berlin, volunteers repaired and stained a deck, installed a small ramp and did a great deal of yard work. In Plainville, the home was power washed in advance of deck repairs, stained, yardwork was completed, and the doorway ramp was repaired.



“Every time we come out and help a veteran, we put our heads on our pillows at night with great satisfaction knowing we’ve helped a veteran. The smiles on their faces, the tears, it’s just fantastic,” said Dennis Buden with House of Heroes Connecticut.



Assisting in Berlin are Project Partner Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company and members of its Hispanic Organization for Leadership and Awareness (HOLA), and volunteers from the Berlin Lions Club and Kensington-Berlin Rotary. Assisting in Plainville are Project Partner Tops Marketplace and members of the Plainville High School Blue Devils football team.



“I’ve seen organizations help other people and other vets on TV and that’s very nice, they deserve it, but I never expected to be one of them,” said Johnson.

