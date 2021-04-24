House of Heroes CT is helping a local veteran couple with house repairs

After serving our country it's time to give back to them. One charity is helping give back to this deserving couple in a big way.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Helping those who have sacrificed so much, that is the mission of House of Heroes CT.

After some setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, today they were back in action doing some much-needed repairs for one East Hartford couple Who both served our country.



“She is navy, he’s army, they both have their difficulties they both suffered from PTSD, they both have had traumatic experiences related to their military experience. At one point in their lives they were both homeless,” said Dennis Buden of House of Heroes CT.



At 8am Saturday morning, the reinforcements arrived. A crew of more than 20 volunteers there to help with sheet rock and floor repairs, window replacement and yard cleanup.



“I am excited, I am overwhelmed, I’m very honored and blessed to have this assistance, to have this organization come and bring us some needed help,” said homeowner Amorette Hight, a Navy Veteran.

House of Heroes also received some help from the Glastonbury rotary club.



“It’s all about service above self, this is just one of many of a long list of community projects our club and clubs all over the state and all over the country these are the exact type of projects that Rotary international likes to support,” said Jonathan Larabee, Glastonbury Rotary Club.



One day repair projects like these are something House of Heroes has done numerous times.



“When all the volunteers come together and we finish up a job at the end of the day and we see the gratitude on the faces of the veterans that we help, we sleep well at night, we put our heads on our pillows knowing that we’ve done a good thing for people that deserve it,” said Buden.



Throughout the pandemic building costs have continued to rise, House of heroes is in the middle of a fundraising campaign so they can help more veterans in need.



For more information about how you can get involved visit https://www.hohct.org/

