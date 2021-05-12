House votes in favor of making pizza Connecticut's official food, bill will go to the Senate

The vote passed 131-9.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Lawmakers voted on Wednesday in favor of a bill that would recognize pizza as Connecticut's official food.

The vote will now head to the Senate after passing 131-9.

House Bill 5656 – the “Pizza Bill” was officially written to “recognize the contribution of pizza to the state’s cuisine and economy.”

State officials, including Gov. Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz entered the debate with other states claiming to be the pizza capital.

Barstool Sports founder and president, Dave Portnoy took to Twitter Wednesday, to celebrate the vote.

Representatives Patricia Dillion, Geraldo Reyes and Senator Gary Winfield introduced the bill back in January.

Finally we are getting to the good stuff on the ct house floor pic.twitter.com/Yb6S7T8HPK — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 12, 2021

