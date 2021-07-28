'If you attack one, you attack all' | Houses of worship and other facilities receive grants to improve security

Religious leaders, advocates and state legislators gathered to discuss the importance of togetherness in the face of hate

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — A group of religious leaders, advocates and state legislators gathered behind Governor Ned Lamont as he announced the release of the first round of grants under Connecticut's new Nonprofit Security Grant Program on Wednesday.

The program will help fund security improvements and address safety concerns for nonprofit facilities and houses of worship.

This includes purchasing bulletproof glass for windows, steel doors, security cameras and other crime prevention methods.

These places have seen an uptick in vandalism and hate crimes, religious leaders said.

"All of us, whether houses of worship or nonprofits, we are keenly aware of our vulnerability during these times when anti-Muslim, racist and anti-Semitic rhetoric and hate crimes are ever increasing," B'nai Tikvoh-Sholom Synagogue Rabbi Debra Cantor said. "So even as we seek to keep our doors open in a symbolic sense, we are so grateful for the state grants which will enable us to be physically more secure."

Reverend Daylan Greer of Bethel A.M.E. Church in Bloomfield experienced vandalism in the midst of the pandemic when graffiti calling his parishioners a bunch of "dogs" was painted on his church.

"We're glad that we can use these funds to put in place the necessary security so that people who come to church can worship freely. Regardless of whatever our institution of faith is, that we ought to be able to worship God freely," Rev. Greer said.

Reverend Darrell Goodwin, elected the Southern New England Conference's first Black and openly gay Executive Conference Minister in 2020, said he was welcomed to the community with threats of bodily harm instead of grace and love.

Rev. Goodwin has been in conversations about installing security services like camera, doorbells with cameras and alarm systems on windows and doors. He says he has to worry about not only his safety, but the safety of those he came to serve.

"It's important for us to name that religious freedom is not an invitation to hate. Freedom of speech is not an invitation to hate. And the sense that I get to celebrate who I am in my identity is not an invitation to threaten the safety of others," Rev. Goodwin said.

He hoped the grant would allow leaders to move forward and create change.

Public safety Commissioner James Rovella said, as of now, the program will divide $5 million in state grants and $2,093,000 in federal funding among 97 qualifying organizations.

He said hopefully the money will extend to 120 of the total applicants.

"Our job, and Commissioner Rovella's job, is to make sure people are safe, and to make sure people feel safe. And that's what this grant is all about. And that's why we're going to do everything we can," Gov. Lamont said.

Religious leaders, state legislators and advocates emphasized safety and togetherness for Connecticut residents.

"We are all united. As one voice we stand together and say that if you attack one, you attack all. And we are going to stay united and make sure we protect each other," Senator Saud Anwar said.

While religious leaders and advocates at the conference agreed the grant legislation was a good thing, they mentioned it was bittersweet that the security concerns it stemmed from existed at all.

