How to file for unemployment benefits

We have a step by step guide

Hundreds of thousands of people in Connecticut have filed for unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is a helpful guide to show you how to apply.

Create an account with CT Direct Benefits here: https://sso.ctdol.state.ct.us/English/CommonLogin/CommonLogin.aspx

For first time filers:

Click on the TUTORIAL LINK. It's listed above the "File or Reopen Your Unemployment Claim"

According to the state, if you file this tutorial guide "exactly," your claim will be processed in a fully-automated system. You can also find the guide here http://www.ctdol.state.ct.us/ui-online/Guide%20for%20Filing%20CT%20Unemployment%20Claims.pdf

Once you've read the tutorial, click on the "blue button," labeled "File or Reopen your Unemployment Claim" and answer the prompted questions.

*Important tip* On the "eligibility questions" tab - ANSWER YES to the first question: "Are you able and available and actively seeking full time work." The state says, due to COVID-19, the Commissioner has waived the requirement to look for work. If you answer NO - your benefits WILL be stopped.

The Department of Labor says once you have completed all the questions, press submit.

Check your e-mail daily for updates on the status of your claim application. Be sure to check your JUNK and SPAM folders.

If you need to file a weekly continued claim:

Head to: Filectui.com and click on the "green button"

Use the login information you established previously

Once logged in you can do the following:

File your weekly/continued claim

Select or change your direct deposit or debit card

Check the status of your most recent payment

View your payment history

If you find you can't file a weekly continued claim, there could be a few reasons:

Your initial claim application is still being processed. The state says it is doing its best to process claims as quickly as possible, but says there may be significant delays due to high volume.

The state says once your claim is processed, it will process weekly claims retroactive to the week in which you filed. You will not lose any weeks of unemployment because of the delay.

If you have a definite return to work date within six weeks that you entered when you filed your initial claim, you may qualify for our automatic payment process.

The state says to check your email for instructions from the DOL on this.

If you have additional questions about the process, the Department of Labor has a "frequently asked questions," guide on it's homepage at CTDOL.State.CT.US (embed: http://www.ctdol.state.ct.us/)

You can find the FAQ section, which the department says is updated daily with information for employers and employees, by clicking the RED BOX (see image below).