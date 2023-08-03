How to stop attracting black bears in your neighborhood

Bear sightings are nothing new to Connecticut residents, DEEP has recommendations to keep neighborhoods bear-free zones.

CROMWELL, Conn — Black bears are no stranger to Connecticut residents.

The primary contributing factor to bear problems is the presence of easily-accessible food sources near homes and businesses, according to the Department of Energy & Environmental Protection (DEEP).

DEEP recommends people become "bear aware" by following simple steps to avoid these not-so-friendly neighbors:

How to make a "No-Bear-Food-Zone"

NEVER feed bears.

Take down, clean, and put away bird feeders

Do not store bird seed in screened porches or sheds

Store garbage in secure, airtight containers inside a garage or other enclosed storage area.

Do not store recyclables in a porch or screened sunroom, as bears can smell these items and will rip screens to get at them.

Keep barbecue grills clean. Store grills inside a garage or shed.

Supervise dogs at all times when outside. Keep dogs on a short leash when walking and hiking. A roaming dog might be perceived as a threat to a bear or its cubs.

Do not leave pet food outdoors or feed pets outside.

Use electric fencing to protect chickens, other livestock, crops, and bushes.

Avoid placing meat scraps or sweet foods in compost piles, such as fruit and fruit peels.

If a bear is seen in your town or neighborhood, leave it alone. In most situations, if left alone and given an avenue for escape, the bear will usually wander back into more secluded areas, according to DEEP.

Bear sightings reported by the public provide valuable information to assist DEEP in monitoring changes in the black bear population.

Anyone who observes a black bear in Connecticut is encouraged to report the sighting on DEEP’s online reporting website or email deep.wildlife@ct.gov.

All the information on bears in Connecticut, including bear population, conflicts, feeding rules, comparisons with other states, and the best ways to coexist with black bears, is available on DEEP's website.

