HUD awards $5.6 million to clean up lead hazards in Connecticut public housing

Funding to identify and control potentially dangerous lead in thousands of homes with young children

BOSTON — The federal government has committed $5.6 million for help communities in two towns in the state clean lead paint in older public housing units.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Thursday awarded more than $5.6 million to two Connecticut Public Housing Agencies to identify and reduce lead-based paint hazards in older public housing units. Provided through HUD’s Public Housing Capital Fund, these grants will be targeted to public housing units currently occupied by families with young children. This funding is part of $51 million being awarded nationally to PHAs in 19 states.

New Haven will receive $3.7 million and Bristol will receive $1.9 million.

“In order to be healthy, it’s important to have a healthy home,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “Protecting families with young children from lead and other health hazards is an important part of HUD’s mission, and we don’t take it lightly. It is also a matter of environmental justice, and HUD is committee to President Biden’s directive to prioritize environmental justice and equity for disadvantaged communities.

According to HUD, although lead-based paint was banned for residential use in 1978, they estimate that about 24 million older homes still have significant lead-based paint hazards today. “While most public housing has already undergone abatement, there are still some properties where lead-based paint remains, and where hazards have redeveloped. Lead-contaminated dust is the primary cause of lead exposure and can lead to a variety of health problems in young children, including reduced IQ, learning disabilities, developmental delays, reduced height, and impaired hearing. At higher levels, lead can damage a child's kidneys and central nervous system and can even be deadly. “

On January 27, 2021, President Biden issued an Executive Order that placed environmental justice at the forefront of efforts to tackle the climate crisis. HUD’s awarding of this $51 million in funding is in line with the President’s order, as lead poisoning disproportionately affects people of color.

