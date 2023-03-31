Nursing home files petition to close after 50 years in West Hartford

The owners of Hughes Health & Rehabilitation say the "facility is not viable" with declining occupancy.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Hughes Health and Rehabilitation, a nursing and healthcare facility in West Hartford, has filed a Petition for Closure with the state Department of Social Services (DSS).

The facility has operated on Highland Street for over fifty years, but has notified the state that it "is not viable" due to a lack of patients, as well as cost increases "not covered by Connecticut's reimbursement program and the growing trend towards the use of home and community-based services."

In a letter to DSS, Hughes Health said the facility's occupancy rate last year was 57% and only 51% for the first four months of 2023. The facility has 170 beds; 93 notices were sent to patients or their guardians, family, and conservators.

"This decision has not come lightly and comes after numerous attempts to revitalize the center’s declining census," the letter said.

A spokesperson for DSS said the agency now has 30 days to review the request to close, and could possibly hold a public hearing in that time to get further input on the closure.

