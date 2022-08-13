Human remains found in Waterbury

A human skull and bones were found on Judd Street in Waterbury on Friday.

WATERBURY, Conn. — According to Waterbury Police, a human skull and bones were found on Judd Street in Waterbury on Friday.

They were called to the scene around 7:49 p.m.

This incident is under investigation by Waterbury Police Department detectives, the forensics unit, and the Connecticut Officer of the Chief Medical Examiner.

