Human remains found in woods during search in Southbury: police

Multiple agencies were conducting an additional search for a person who was reported missing in April when they found the remains.

SOUTHBURY, Conn. — Human remains were found during a search in Southbury on Monday morning, Connecticut State Police confirmed to FOX61 Wednesday night.

Troopers said multiple agencies, including the Western District Major Crimes, an FBI Task Force, and Naugatuck police, conducted an additional search for a person who was reported missing on April 19, 2021, from Berkshire Road in Southbury.

The additional search was conducted Monday because the loss of foliage during the fall provided more visibility in the wooded area.

At around 9:50 a.m., detectives found human skeletal remains in the wooded area, according to state police.

The scene was processed, troopers said, and the remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for examination and identification.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.