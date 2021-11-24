Human skull found in North Canaan; State police investigation underway

Troopers said a human skull was found off of Old Turnpike North Sunday afternoon.

NORTH CANAAN, Conn. — Connecticut State Police are investigating after a human skull was found in East Canaan, a section of North Canaan, over the weekend.

Troopers said a human skull was reported to have been found off of Old Turnpike North in East Canaan Sunday afternoon.

State police and the Western District Major Crimes Squad responded and confirmed that it was a human skull.

An investigation is ongoing.

No other details were provided.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.