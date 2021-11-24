x
Human skull found in North Canaan; State police investigation underway

Troopers said a human skull was found off of Old Turnpike North Sunday afternoon.
Credit: FOX61
ct Connecticut state police

NORTH CANAAN, Conn. — Connecticut State Police are investigating after a human skull was found in East Canaan, a section of North Canaan, over the weekend.

Troopers said a human skull was reported to have been found off of Old Turnpike North in East Canaan Sunday afternoon.

State police and the Western District Major Crimes Squad responded and confirmed that it was a human skull.

An investigation is ongoing.

No other details were provided.

