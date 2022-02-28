Humberto Hormaza named president and general manager of FOX61/CW20

Hormaza will oversee the station’s operations across all platforms as well as lead the station’s focus on community service and driving results for advertisers.

HARTFORD, Conn. — TEGNA Inc. announced Monday that Humberto Hormaza has been named the new president and general manager of FOX61/CW20, effective March 7.

In his new role, Hormaza will oversee the station’s operations across all platforms as well as lead the station’s focus on community service and driving results for advertisers.

“Humberto is a proven leader with an outstanding track record,” said Larry Delia, SVP, media operations at TEGNA. “I am pleased that he will be joining the talented team in Hartford to lead them in their next chapter of success.

Hormaza joins FOX61/CW20 from Entravision Communications Corporation in Orlando, Fla., where he served as senior vice president and general manager since 2014. During his tenure, he developed and launched new morning and midday news broadcasts as well as radio shows designed to serve the local community.

Prior to that, Hormaza was a local sales manager at WJAN and WFUN in Miami and led the launch of MundoFOX. He previously worked at WFOR and WBFS television stations serving the Miami-Fort Lauderdale market.

Hormaza began his career as an account executive with WFOR, where he was named the No. 1 business development executive back-to-back for six quarters consecutively.

Hormaza attended Miami Dade College and holds several sales and advertising certifications.

