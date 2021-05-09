Hundreds of motorcyclists ride for miles in honor of late Plainville police officer

Officer Brian Cybulski died in a crash in May

PLAINVILLE, Conn. — It has been four months since Plainville Police Officer, Brian Cybulski died in a motorcycle crash. On Saturday morning, his brothers in blue took part in a motorcycle memorial ride from Plainville High School to the Terryville Fairgrounds to show their support.

More than 100 riders left the high school at 10 a.m., with Connecticut State Police leading the way and blocking intersections off when necessary. They ended up on the fairgrounds, where they held a benefit in honor of Officer Cybulski.

"He was a great person all around. He would give you the shirt off his back," said Justin Cybulski, Brian Cybulski's brother.

Officer Cybulski died four months ago in a motorcycle crash while riding in Torrington. His dad, Brian, remembers his son as an avid rider. "He loved motorcycles. Him and I bought our motorcycles together," said Brian Cybulski, the father of Officer Cybulski.

On top of his main hobby, Cybulski was a Plainville police officer for 15 years, the father of a three year old daughter, a husband, a son, and so much more to so many.

"You couldn't ask for a better son. You really couldn't," Cybulski's dad said.

Brian's brothers in blue put the ride together in a matter of weeks. It almost fell through until the chief of police and other members of the department stepped up to make it all happen.

"To support his family. to let her know that we are here with her. Even though he's not physically here with her, okay, we're here with her," said Roman Blajerski, Cybulski's best friend and coworker with the Plainville Police Department.

The memorial ride was comforting for Cybulski's family.

"Truly amazing. I just, a part of us is lost forever. But with the family and friends that are here, you can't ask for anything more," Cybulski's dad said.

"Family. This is family. The motorcycle community is family along with the police community," said Barbara Cybulski, Brian's wife.

