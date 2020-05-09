Hundreds of motorcyclists, ATVs, dirt bike riders gather in New Haven

A large gathering of motorized vehicles met up on Forbes Avenue and Water Street during Labor Day weekend.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — There is currently a large gathering of motorcycles, ATVs, and dirt bikes in New Haven on Forbes Avenue and Water Street. Police have blocked a section of the road near the area as people enjoy themselves.

FOX 61 reporter Brian Didlake was on scene where there appeared to be hundreds of people not socially distancing or wearing maks.

FOX 61 reached out to The New Haven Police Department who were unable to provide any details on this event. As of now, no injuries or arrests have been confirmed.