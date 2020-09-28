Hundreds of Trump supporters parade up Connecticut River; protestors unfurl "Trump Lied" banner

Hundreds of boaters showed support for the President's re-election campaign, sailing from Long Island Sound up to Gillette Castle.

CONNECTICUT, USA — With the election a little more than a month away, supporters and critics of the president are being vocal. Boaters from around the state sailed along the Connecticut River together on Sunday afternoon, showing their support for President Trump. However, just across the river in Old Lyme, another message was being displayed.

"For us it's an act of non-violent peaceful protest against the policies of this administration," said one of the people who held a banner that read "Trump Lied, 200,000 died." The group is choosing to stay anonymous for now, saying they want to continue holding similar protests.

"The Trump administration has grossly mishandled this pandemic which has resulted in now way more than 200,000 deaths so we fear that if we don't have a change it will mean not only further deaths and disease but further issues that are important that we feel need to be addressed," she said.

Down along the water, people waved flags and cheered for the boats going by, saying they are hopeful the president will be re-elected and support his policies.

"Everything, everything. I love what he's doing for the country, I love what he's doing for everybody," said Helen Duperry of East Hartford.

"I think he truly doesn't need to do this job; he's doing it because he loves America. He's doing it for us he's there to make our lives better and to support our freedoms that so many millions of people died for," said Robin Urcinas of Plainfield.

Both sides agreed this election is an important one and encouraged people to go out and vote.

"Very, and every election is important. If you're 18 and you can vote then you should vote," said Urcinas.