Tracking Elsa: Latest info on power outages, travel, roads, closings

The storm is expected to have the most impact in the southeast part of the state

CONNECTICUT, USA — Hurricane Elsa made landfall in Florida a few days ago and has progressed up the East Coast, through the Carolinas, and on to the Constitution State.

Forecast for Friday AM:

Elsa's rain and wind will arrive 4-5 AM Friday morning and exit 10 AM - 12 PM. Elsa will pass just to the east of CT. For a 6 hour window get ready for torrential rain, street flooding and a breeze (though stronger winds at the shore/southeast CT)

This storm track will keep the worst winds away. But flooding will be a real concern. Scattered outages are still possible, mainly at the shore and southeastern CT. Eversource says they're preparing for 20,000 - 40,000 outages (which is less than 1/10th of Isaias.)

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the shoreline of CT from New Haven County through New London County, with Tropical Storm Warnings in effect for Rhode Island and eastern MA as well. We are not anticipating official tropical storm-force winds though (sustained 39 mph gusts).

A Flash Flood Watch has also been issued for all of Connecticut. We could get anywhere from 1" to localized 5"+ amounts if the track sets up just right. Most of us will likely be in the 2"-4" range, so we have to prepare for a good soaking, with flooding likely in several locations across the state.

There is also a risk for an isolated tornado as the storm moves through.

Delays and Road Closures:

No delays as of this moment.

---

