How to prepare for a hurricane or tropical storm

With Tropical Storm Elsa approaching Connecticut, here are some steps you can take to make sure you stay safe

HARTFORD, Conn. — Tropical Storm Elsa is making its way over to Connecticut, set to bring rain and wind Friday morning.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the south-eastern part of the state.

Don't know the difference between a watch and a warning? A Tropical Storm Watch indicates tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified area within 48 hours.

A Tropical Storm Warning indicates that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within your area within 36 hours.

Latest on #Elsa.



Tropical Storm Warnings now posted as far N as Merrimack River and including Boston/Providence. https://t.co/MIR6I1YZvz — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 8, 2021

Regardless if it's a hurricane or a tropical storm, it's always good to be prepared to keep you and your family safe.

The National Weather Service (NWS) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has some tips on what you can do:

From the NWS:

Know your zone: Do you live near the Gulf or Atlantic Coasts? Find out if you live in a hurricane evacuation area by contacting your local government/emergency management office or by checking the evacuation site website.

Put Together an Emergency Kit: Put together a basic emergency. Check emergency equipment, such as flashlights, generators and storm shutters.

Write or review your Family Emergency Plan: Before an emergency happens, sit down with your family or close friends and decide how you will get in contact with each other, where you will go, and what you will do in an emergency. Keep a copy of this plan in your emergency supplies kit or another safe place where you can access it in the event of a disaster. Start at the Ready.Gov emergency plan webpage.

Review Your Insurance Policies: Review your insurance policies to ensure that you have adequate coverage for your home and personal property.

Understand NWS forecast products, especially the meaning of NWS watches and warnings.

Preparation tips for your home from the Federal Alliance for Safe Homes

Preparation Tips for those with Chronic Illnesses

Learn more on the NWS website.

From the CDC:

The CDC also recommends that you print important documents (e.g., emergency phone numbers, insurance information) before a hurricane strikes. Power outages during and after a hurricane can prevent you from accessing information online when you most need it.

Learn more on the CDC's website.

