According to the Connecticut DOT, the closure was between Exits 48 and 49.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The left and center lanes have reopened on I-84 Eastbound following a car crash Thursday afternoon.

Earlier, drivers saw some congestion for approximately three miles. That is leading up to Exit 48 from 43.

No details regarding the accident have been released at this time.