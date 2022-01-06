Driver 'seriously injured' after car crashes into back of tractor-trailer on I-84: Police

Police said the driver of the car had serious injuries after the crash and was flown to the hospital via LifeStar.

VERNON, Conn. — Interstate 84 eastbound in Vernon was shut down on Wednesday morning after a car crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer.

Officials said the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. between exits 66 and 64. A DMV investigator arrived at the scene and reported there were serious injuries.

LifeStar was called and the woman was taken to the hospital, according to state police. She has not been identified. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

Images from the scene showed a gray car wedged underneath the back end of a tractor-trailer.

The highway was closed for a couple of hours before one lane was opened for traffic to squeeze by.

State police said the investigation into the crash is underway.

The crash comes after a busy Memorial Day Weekend for state police. Troopers responded to almost 6,500 calls for service, including 359 car crashes, several of which were fatal.

This time of year is known for being particularly dangerous on the roads. The time period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is known as the "100 Deadliest Days" for drivers, travel experts said.

"We have more people on our roads during the summer months and kids are out of school, they're traveling more, they're driving more so we've got an influx of teenagers on our roadways but we also have an influx of people traveling with family," said Tracy Noble, manager of public and government affairs for AAA.

State police said they gave out more tickets this Memorial Day Weekend than in years past for things like speeding and unsafe driving. They also made 37 DUI arrests.

