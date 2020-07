Traffic cameras are showing heavy smoke on the highway. Drivers should anticipate heavy backup.

DANBURY, N.C. — Connecticut DOT officials have alerted a traffic issue on a major highway Friday morning.

Officials are responding to a truck accident on I-84 West.

Flames could be seen from the highway after a tractor tractor overturned.

Now traffic cameras are capturing heavy smoke.

Drivers should anticipate heavy backup.

No details on injuries at this time.