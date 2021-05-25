Newly built exit unveiled on I-91 in Hartford aimed at easing traffic

The relocated exit ramp replaces a connection that has been a source of congestion for many years.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A new exit is now part of I-91 in Hartford with a goal at helping those morning and afternoon commutes go a little easier.

Governor Ned Lamont and CT DOT Commissioner Joseph Giulietti commemorated the opening of the nearly built exit 29 on I-91 north.

The exit will connect Routes 5 and 15 and I-84 east.

The relocated exit ramp replaces a connection that has been a source of congestion for many years. The administration said sometimes the backups will reach nearly 1.4 miles in length to the vicinity of Wethersfield Cove.

The exit will officially be available to the public during the morning hours of May 26.

