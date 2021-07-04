I-91 North closed in Meriden due to wires down

2 lanes on the southbound side are also closed

MERIDEN, Conn. — Wires on the roadway closed I-91 Sunday morning.

CO DOT said that I-91 Northbound was closed between Exits 15 and 16 because of wires down on roadway.

Two lanes on the Southbound side between Exits 17 and 15 are also closed.

Eversource crews are on the scene according to officials.

