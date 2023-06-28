I-95 south lanes on 'Q' Bridge closed due to wrong-way crash: State police

Police said the crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. The highway's southbound side has been closed Wednesday morning as crews investigate and clean up.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Serious injuries have been reported after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 95 early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. in New Haven. State police said troopers were called to the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge, otherwise known as the "Q" Bridge, for a crash.

According to state police, initial reports stated that a wrong-way driver was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes when it crashed into another vehicle. One of the vehicles was then fully engulfed in flames.

At this time, it's unknown how many people were reported injured.

The southbound side of the highway on the bridge is closed while state police investigate. The Collision Analysis Reconstruction Squad (CARS) is also on scene investigating the crash.

This is a developing story.

