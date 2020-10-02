I Spy Eye Styes: How to treat and prevent a nuisance

Tears aren’t just salty water, they also contain oils which help to coat the eye and retain moisture. They’re secreted by tiny glands in your eyelids, which ca...

Tears aren’t just salty water, they also contain oils which help to coat the eye and retain moisture. They’re secreted by tiny glands in your eyelids, which can occasionally get blocked.

“If those glands become plugged, or blocked, you can get small little infections and that’s what happens with a stye,” said Dr. Paul Rychwalski, the Division Chief for Ophthalmology for Connecticut Childrens Medical Center, “you get redness and swelling and you get the oils kind of blocked up in there.”

Dr. Rychwalski said, in many cases, the solution can be simple.

“The first thing we ask patients to do is apply a very warm compress, and what that does is it attracts blood flow to that area and our innate system of healing brings special white blood cells to the area,” he said.

Dr. Rychwalksi said, sometimes, a topical or oral antibiotic can also be used, and things should clear up in a day or two. If not, call an ophthalmologist or your child’s pediatrician if he or she has the stye. He also said some people seem to be more prone to styes, including people who have the skin condition rosacea. However, he said, there are things you can do – and refrain from doing - to minimize your risk.

“Anything we’re doing that’s kind of not allowing the natural oils to flow from these glands,” he said, “so if there’s a lot of makeup around the areas or there’s not a lot of good hygiene that can be something that maybe closes the glands a little bit more.”

He also suggested preventative maintenance.

“Part of the treatment is actually what I call ‘eyelid hygiene,’ which is warms soaks and then just a little baby shampoo solution and gentle cleansing [which] can be preventative,” he said.