'I think you get rid of Narcan, and when people overdose, you let them die' | Controversial video surfaces on social media of Glastonbury firefighter

The firefighter involved has since apologized for his statement.

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Glastonbury firefighter James Stanley captured on video this Sunday during a Black Lives Matter food drive stating: “I think you get rid of Narcan, and when people overdose, you let them die.

Al Mayo is a lieutenant with the New London Fire Department and was at that BLM rally when he heard the exchange.

“I was standing by him with my daughter, and he made the comment he made and I was obviously immediately appalled by it,” Mayo said.

Organizers said Stanley was at the rally along Main Street in Glastonbury as a counter-protester. It was during a heated argument about opioid overdoses with Black860 member Ivelisse Correa, that he was captured on video saying, “I think you get rid of Narcan, and when people overdose, you let them die.”

“You’re a first responder that’s not the way even if you’re joking- that you're supposed to respond to these situations. I wouldn't trust a friend or family member that’s having an overdose,” Correa said.

Correa was the person recording the video. She said she lost a family member to an overdose and believes Stanley should be held accountable for his words.

“I lost my cousin to an overdose in January 2018 if that was the person that responded I'd be pretty pissed,” Correa said.

Stanley apologizing for his comments Tuesday via Facebook stating in part:

“I would like to apologize for my comment regarding Narcan on May 2nd, it was insensitive and inappropriate. I too have suffered loss due to substance addiction and understand how hurtful my words were. this comment in no way represents my character or conduct as a 20-year veteran of the fire service.”

Mayo said Stanley's stance on Narcan is not shared among the majority of firefighters.

“His actions are a reflection of his own feelings, and he has to face consequences to what he said, 99% of firefighters will disagree with what he said -myself included- it doesn’t reflect the Glastonbury fire department or any other fire department out there,” Mayo said.

The Glastonbury fire department also released a statement reading:

“The department is aware of a personal comment made by a member of our organization yesterday regarding the use of naloxone (Narcan). The individual's comment is upsetting, and by no means a reflection of those who dedicate themselves to protecting the residents and visitors of Glastonbury. This is a personnel matter, and there will be no further comment.”

“I do hope this is a learning experience for him, I wouldn't feel safe with him and I feel like he’s broken the community trust at large,” Correa said.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.