iCapital Network bringing 200 jobs to Connecticut, location in Greenwich to open in the fall

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Lamont announced Thursday that iCapital Network is expanding its operations with an office in Connecticut.

iCapital Network is a global financial technology platform driving access and efficiency in alternative investing for the asset and wealth management industries, Lamont's office wrote in a release.

With a location in Greenwich, officials say the company will create 200 jobs in the state over the next two years.

Gov. Lamont said he is looking forward to having a strong working relationship with the iCapital team and CEO Lawrence Calcano.

“We are excited to welcome iCapital to Connecticut, and I congratulate them on their decision to invest and grow in our state,” Governor Lamont said. “This is more validation that our approach to growth and economic development is working, as we’re seeing more companies take a second look at our state and decide that it is an ideal environment for them to grow and thrive."

According to a release, the Greenwich office will open in the fall of 2021 at Two Greenwich Plaza.

The company is actively recruiting for roles in technology, client services, finance, and legal and compliance.

Chairman and CEO, Lawrence Calcano say the company is expanding swiftly across the globe to meet the need for technology solutions in support of the growing demand for alternative investments.

“When we considered locations for the expansion of our domestic footprint, Connecticut was the obvious choice," Calcano added. "I respect the Governor’s commitment to bringing top-tier employers and good jobs to Connecticut and supporting entrepreneurship in innovative sectors that will drive economic growth."

The governor's office also noted that the state's Department of Economic and Community Development is supporting the expansion with “earn-as-you-grow” incentives.

“Connecticut has a lot to offer to financial technology companies – a top-flight workforce and a culture of innovation just to name a few,” Commissioner David Lehman said. “We applaud iCapital’s decision to invest and grow in Connecticut and look forward to building our partnership in the years to come.”

iCapital was recognized on the Forbes FinTech 50 list in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021, the Forbes America’s Best Startup Employers in 2021, and MMI/Barron’s Industry Awards as Solutions Provider of the Year in 2020.

