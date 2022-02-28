Watch: Ice flies off van, hits State Police cruiser, driver fined

The driver got a $120 ticket for failing to clear off their van

MONTVILLE, Conn. — A driver in southeast Connecticut is going to be paying the price for not clearing off their van after Friday's storm.

State Police Troop E in Montville released video Sunday on Facebook of a van that was traveling on Interstate 395 when the ice flew off the roof of the vehicle and hit a cruiser that was following in the other lane. The trooper pulled the van over and issued a $120 ticket for failure to remove accumulated ice or snow.

Connecticut law states the operator is responsible for clearing any ice or snow from the roof, hood or trunk of a vehicle so it does not pose a threat for other persons or property.

In the video, the van is in the right lane and two large pieces of ice fly off. One flies into the left lane and appears to hit the cruiser's front end. The other lands in the right lane. A pickup truck had been traveling behind the van in that lane. It's unclear whether either the truck or the cruiser were damaged. The trooper immediately pulls the van over near Exit 6.

