Ice, slippery conditions expected on roads Sunday

Towns prepare the roads for the wintery conditions

VERNON, Conn. — Drivers should be on the lookout for slippery conditions and ice on the road Sunday. The National Weather Service has a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 7am to 7pm Sunday for parts of Connecticut, including northern Connecticut, with freezing rain expected in the forecast.



Vernon Public Works Director Dwight Ryniewicz says crews will treat the roads and is reminding people to be careful walking out to your driveway in the morning and take it slow on the road.



Tow services had a busy day Saturday after Friday’s snow came down.



“We get a lot of slideouts and accidents, people rear-ending people because they can’t see,” Recovery Towing & Transport Driver Christopher Russell said.



They’re expecting another day of calls with more wintry weather on the way Sunday.



“Make sure you’re defrosters work so you can clearly see the whole time what’s going on, make sure you got good wipers,” Russell said. “And then make sure your tires are good—not bald tires.”



Last week, cars went slipping and sliding down streets after the state faced freezing rain Wednesday morning.



Public Works crews in Vernon plan to get an early start taking care of the roads.



“We have to be very cautious. When this rain comes in, it’s going to contact freeze, like what happened during the week last week, so we definitely don’t want that situation again so we’re going to pretreat roads, make sure we have product down,” Ryniewicz said.



He is reminding drivers to be careful if you have to get out on the road.



“Please drive slow, because, especially when you’re coming to intersections, you could have black ice and you’re going to either slide into the car in front of you or you’re not going to be able to get going because you’re going to be spinning,” Ryniewicz said.



With winter weather here, it’s a good time to check those tires. Use the old penny trick to make sure your tires aren’t worn out: grab a penny, turn Lincoln upside down and place it into the tread. If his head disappears you’re good. If not, it might be time to get them replaced.

