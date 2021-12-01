Future for iconic 90-year-old footbridge in Hartford uncertain

Once a gateway into the famous G Fox Building, the 90-year-old footbridge is no longer filled with traffic for working feet.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Right off of Main Street, stretching the width of Talcott Street raised close to three stories above is the iconic copper footbridge built in the 1930s. Its purpose was to connect the G Fox Department store to their warehouse.

As Mary Falvey Executive Director of the Hartford Preservation Alliance explained, "When these owners who are usually families built these buildings, these bridges they felt a real sense of community that they had an obligation to the community to build an architecture that was prominent”

Once a gateway into the famous G Fox Building, the 90-year-old footbridge is no longer filled with traffic from working feet, and the warehouse it's attached to was converted into a now out-of-service parking garage.

With plans to develop the area where the parking garage sits, the future of the structures is pending.

"We haven’t seen plans yet for the total development so we can’t say that it’s too expensive to save the building if we don’t even know what the total development cost is,” Falvey said. We have to be creative in preservation and we have to start thinking outside the box.” Because “it’s one of a kind we’re never going to get it back once they take it down” Falvey said.

Mayor Luke Bronin said in a statement to FOX61:

“This is one of those tricky situations where you have dual imperatives of preserving a piece of Hartford’s history and making sure we can build for the future on a centrally located, strategically important site. I hope the footbridge can be preserved, but if preservation at its current location is not feasible, then I think we also have to recognize that putting the entire burden for coming up with a plan on the new owners of that site could also disadvantage the city, which needs to see new development in that location.”