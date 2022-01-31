Iconic Carbone's Ristorante in Hartford eyes a spring reopening, as they push for federal relief aid

The Restaurant Revitalization Fund aims to save 18,000 Connecticut jobs by providing direct aid to eateries across the state.

HARTFORD, Conn — Restaurants across Connecticut are sounding the alarm. They warn that if business conditions don’t improve soon, they’ll have to shut their doors for good.

A survey by the Connecticut Restaurant Association found that more than half of restaurants are worried they won’t survive the winter unless they get an infusion of cash. Luckily, there’s a bipartisan bill up for a vote in Congress that would do exactly that.

If the walls inside Hartford’s iconic Carbone’s Ristorante could talk, they’d speak of the countless important decisions that were forged over whiskey and wine.

“Republicans and Democrats would be filled in here for lunch and they’d be shaking hands across the aisle to get things done," owner Vinny Carbone said.

It was a fitting location to call on Congress to pass the Restaurant Revitalization Fund on Monday.

“If you remember nothing else about the restaurant revitalization fund, it’s bipartisan,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

The legislation aims to save 18,000 Connecticut jobs by providing direct aid to restaurants. For some, it would be their second lifeline after already getting money from the American Rescue Plan and its PPP loan. But two-thirds of the Connecticut restaurants who applied for it got left out.

“The paycheck protection program was really about paying your employees. It wasn’t offsetting the debt that these restaurants were carrying for 22 months and that’s really what the revitalization can do when you talk about rent and paying all the bills in the back of the house,” explained Scott Dolch, the President of the Connecticut Restaurant Association.

Shuttered for two years, the settings inside Carbone’s haven’t been changed since March 2020. They are hoping to reopen in the spring pending COVID.

“You can’t act with your heart, you have to make business decisions,” said Carbone.

The Restaurant Revitalization Fund wouldn’t just help restaurants. It also has funding for caterers, breweries, wineries, food trucks, and other food service establishments.

Carbone’s operates two other locations in Rocky Hill and Bloomfield. Both of those spots are open for business.

